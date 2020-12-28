Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) dropped 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 5,042,957 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 232% from the average daily volume of 1,518,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

ASRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gabelli downgraded shares of Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assertio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Assertio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.71.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Assertio had a negative net margin of 145.15% and a negative return on equity of 259.36%. The business had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.51 million. Analysts anticipate that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Assertio news, major shareholder Group L.P. Cr sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASRT. Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio in the second quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio in the second quarter valued at about $754,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Assertio by 12.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,480,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 393,433 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Assertio by 71.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 749,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 313,400 shares during the period. 46.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assertio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Assertio Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States. Its specialty pharmaceutical products include CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for treating migraine; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; Gralise, a once-daily formulation of gabapentin for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; NUCYNTA ER, an extended-release version of tapentadol for the management of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and NUCYNTA IR, an immediate release version of tapentadol for the management of moderate to severe acute pain.

