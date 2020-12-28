ATC Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $12.00 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 56.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $442,223.46 and $12.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.76 or 0.00486396 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000215 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 81.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000214 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial.

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

