Atheios (ATH) Trading Up 72.8% This Week

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 26.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last seven days, Atheios has traded up 72.8% against the dollar. Atheios has a market cap of $27,268.32 and approximately $1.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 37,058,555 coins and its circulating supply is 34,510,937 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain.

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

