Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.53 Million

Analysts predict that Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) will post sales of $19.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Athenex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.20 million and the lowest is $15.00 million. Athenex reported sales of $34.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Athenex will report full-year sales of $142.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $137.00 million to $147.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $150.47 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $168.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Athenex.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. The company had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Athenex in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

ATNX stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 21,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,497. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Athenex has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $16.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average of $12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 5,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,150,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,866,220.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $83,760 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Athenex by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Athenex by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 16,889 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Athenex by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Athenex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

