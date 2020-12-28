Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NYSE:AUB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.48 Million

Brokerages expect Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NYSE:AUB) to post $170.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $168.23 million to $171.70 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares reported sales of $164.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full year sales of $681.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $676.98 million to $689.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $655.64 million, with estimates ranging from $639.73 million to $673.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $171.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.63 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of AUB stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $33.04. 3,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,592. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.16. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $38.47.

In related news, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 3,000 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.06 per share, for a total transaction of $96,180.00. Also, EVP Loreen A. Lagatta sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $83,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $260,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 115.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 62.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

