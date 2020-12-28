Atlas Crest Investment (NYSE:ACIC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.01

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.01 and last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Atlas Crest Investment Company Profile (NYSE:ACIC)

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the leisure, gaming, and hospitality industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

