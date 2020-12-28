AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ATRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AtriCure currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.63.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $57.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day moving average is $42.72. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.23. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, Director Scott William Drake purchased 12,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.54 per share, for a total transaction of $500,669.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,599.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 3,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $182,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,278 shares of company stock worth $6,774,603. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 34.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,766,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $214,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,476 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,566,178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $142,291,000 after buying an additional 163,097 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AtriCure by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,268,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $101,953,000 after acquiring an additional 223,748 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,069,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,570,000 after acquiring an additional 410,185 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,207,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.