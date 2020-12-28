Aventus (AVT) Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. Aventus has a market capitalization of $713,544.14 and approximately $75,535.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aventus has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One Aventus token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000439 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aventus Profile

Aventus (AVT) is a token. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official website is aventus.io. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aventus

Aventus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

