Axie Infinity Shards Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the dollar. Axie Infinity Shards has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity Shards token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity Shards alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00044921 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005375 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.89 or 0.00293634 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00030021 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00015440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $578.73 or 0.02154102 BTC.

Axie Infinity Shards Profile

Axie Infinity Shards (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity Shards

Axie Infinity Shards can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity Shards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.