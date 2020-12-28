Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives $137.91 Average Price Target from Analysts

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.91.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXSM opened at $84.91 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $109.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.