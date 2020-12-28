B. Riley Lowers PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) to Neutral

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) was downgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PRGX. Barrington Research increased their price objective on PRGX Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Shares of PRGX opened at $7.70 on Monday. PRGX Global has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.59 million. PRGX Global had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PRGX Global will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 370.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PRGX Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PRGX Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PRGX Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PRGX Global by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 29,179 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â- Americas, Recovery Audit Services Â- Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.

