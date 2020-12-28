BancFirst Co. (BANF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on January 15th

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

BancFirst has raised its dividend by 67.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. BancFirst has a dividend payout ratio of 50.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BancFirst to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $58.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. BancFirst has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $63.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.40.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $110.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BANF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

In related news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $1,138,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $143,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,426,100. 38.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

