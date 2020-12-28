Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) declared a — dividend on Friday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0818 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00382.

Banco Bradesco has raised its dividend payment by 21.3% over the last three years. Banco Bradesco has a payout ratio of 11.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $5.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $8.47. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

