Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Receives $6.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 1,309.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 925,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 859,466 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,275,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 455,254 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,985,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,754,000 after purchasing an additional 370,004 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 257,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 182,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 299,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 94,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

BSMX traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $5.22. The stock had a trading volume of 331,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,385. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $985.71 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

