Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.71

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.71 and last traded at $31.17, with a volume of 221 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.

Several research firms recently commented on OZK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.78.

The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.83.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.27. Bank OZK had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $251.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 82,312 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 149,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Company Profile (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

