Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAYRY shares. AlphaValue lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $14.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.35. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.84.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a positive return on equity of 15.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

