Beam Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001033 BTC on major exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit. Beam has a market capitalization of $21.68 million and approximately $5.65 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 77,946,280 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.