Beaxy Trading Up 19% Over Last 7 Days (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Beaxy token can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beaxy has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $403.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00046706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.96 or 0.00308769 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00029602 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015652 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $592.75 or 0.02206118 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy (CRYPTO:BXY) is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,316,707 tokens. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

