Beowulf (BWF) Price Hits $0.0102 on Exchanges

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Beowulf has a total market capitalization of $10.23 million and $23,814.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beowulf has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Beowulf token can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beowulf alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00129057 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00019568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.20 or 0.00624446 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00158526 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.00323697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00056480 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00016171 BTC.

Beowulf Profile

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com.

Beowulf Token Trading

Beowulf can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beowulf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beowulf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beowulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beowulf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.