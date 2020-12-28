Bezant Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $108,556.00 (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. Bezant has a market cap of $4.30 million and $108,556.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezant token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00046578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.84 or 0.00305617 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00029370 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.37 or 0.02174375 BTC.

Bezant is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io.

Bezant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

