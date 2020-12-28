B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

B&G Foods has increased its dividend payment by 10.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. B&G Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 81.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect B&G Foods to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.8%.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

NYSE:BGS opened at $30.49 on Monday. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $31.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average is $27.53.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.