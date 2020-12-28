BiblePay (BBP) Price Hits $0.0001

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. BiblePay has a total market cap of $244,232.43 and approximately $24,468.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BiblePay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, C-CEX, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. In the last week, BiblePay has traded up 42.5% against the US dollar.

About BiblePay

BiblePay is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,552,987,248 coins. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BiblePay is forum.biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official website is biblepay.org.

BiblePay Coin Trading

BiblePay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, C-CEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiblePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BiblePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

