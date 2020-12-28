Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BCYC has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $19.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.62 million, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.19. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 9,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $196,304.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,983.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $716,513. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 240.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,363,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after purchasing an additional 962,652 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,972,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,277,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

