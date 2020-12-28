BidaskClub Lowers Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.89.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $133.89 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.70 and a 200-day moving average of $144.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,349,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,938,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,214,000 after buying an additional 138,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

