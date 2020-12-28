BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Trading Down 8%

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) were down 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.71 and last traded at $66.96. Approximately 3,559,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,787,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $128.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.58.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.74.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 911,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $59,988,374.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent Bellm sold 160,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $10,584,953.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,627,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,101,777.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,689,517 shares of company stock valued at $176,943,323.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $50,839,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at $30,954,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at $13,849,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at $9,069,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at $5,883,000. 1.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.