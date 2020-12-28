Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives $115.42 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.42.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of BILL stock traded down $7.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.00. 870,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,942. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $154.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.97. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.15.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.73 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 64,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $6,218,328.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,218,328.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $56,339.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,294.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 369,593 shares of company stock worth $42,934,858 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,914,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 366.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,626,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

