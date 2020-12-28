BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Down 9.1%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s share price dropped 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $87.07 and last traded at $88.11. Approximately 4,543,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,401,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.96.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on BioNTech from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.20.

Get BioNTech alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.06 and a beta of -1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.13.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.51). BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. The business had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.53 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 1,283.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,210,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,472,629 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,407,000. Natixis bought a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,184,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,688,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.