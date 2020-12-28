Bitcoin Confidential Trading 21% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $1.06 million and $3,347.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 21% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00046146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.21 or 0.00298783 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00029017 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00015866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $574.04 or 0.02138375 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

BC is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

Bitcoin Confidential can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.