Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Price Tops $4.72 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Bitcoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $716,985.37 and $169.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.72 or 0.00017429 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001821 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000361 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000372 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001322 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Profile

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 151,978 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

