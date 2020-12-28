BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Market Cap Tops $786,332.11

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $786,332.11 and $75,029.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00255822 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00033136 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00045496 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.