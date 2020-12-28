BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (EGF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 11th

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSE EGF opened at $13.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.16. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $13.84.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

