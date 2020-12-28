BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LRGF opened at $37.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.72. iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $37.48.

