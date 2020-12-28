BlackRock Inc. Sells 13,700 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,594,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,323 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,554,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,120,000 after acquiring an additional 310,914 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 10.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,994,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,846,000 after purchasing an additional 453,500 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,509,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,328,000 after purchasing an additional 141,988 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 61.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,296,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,379,000 after purchasing an additional 873,681 shares during the period. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AGI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Sunday, December 13th. CIBC increased their price target on Alamos Gold from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.32.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $8.81 on Monday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $11.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $218.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.