BlackRock Inc. Sells 154,709 Shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,343,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 154,709 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in ARC Document Solutions were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARC. RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 5.4% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 450,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 23,247 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 24.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 612,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 121,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 737,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

Shares of ARC Document Solutions stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.67. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.60.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $72.38 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

In other news, CTO Rahul K. Roy sold 43,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $55,801.53. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 361,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,667.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar sold 112,278 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $159,434.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 845,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,996.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,374 shares of company stock valued at $473,657 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised ARC Document Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

Recommended Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC).

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.