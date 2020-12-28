BlackRock Inc. Sells 16,934 Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in ICL Group by 85.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Optas LLC increased its stake in ICL Group by 123.5% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 36,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in ICL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 6.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICL stock opened at $4.69 on Monday. ICL Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $4.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.18.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ICL Group had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ICL Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of ICL Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ICL Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

ICL Group Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

