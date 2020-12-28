BlackRock Inc. Sells 17,624 Shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 705,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,624 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Grupo Supervielle worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 3.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SUPV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Santander downgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

NYSE:SUPV opened at $2.00 on Monday. Grupo Supervielle S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24.

Grupo Supervielle Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance, and Mutual Fund Administration and Other segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; personal loans, mortgage loans, unsecured loans, pledge loans; car loans, loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and financial services and investments such as mutual funds and guarantees.

