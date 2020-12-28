BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in TransAct Technologies were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 129,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock opened at $7.36 on Monday. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $11.33. The stock has a market cap of $65.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 8.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research started coverage on TransAct Technologies in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TransAct Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TACT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.