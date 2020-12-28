BLAST Hits One Day Volume of $164.00 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One BLAST coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Crex24. BLAST has a market capitalization of $75,700.09 and $164.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BLAST has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005108 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001804 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00005730 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000129 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001216 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 47,049,247 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

