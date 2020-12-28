Bluzelle (BLZ) Reaches Market Cap of $19.40 Million

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bluzelle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0767 or 0.00000283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $13.77, $33.94 and $24.68. Bluzelle has a market cap of $19.40 million and $10.86 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00046661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.82 or 0.00309535 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00029562 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00015570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $592.48 or 0.02187868 BTC.

About Bluzelle

Bluzelle (BLZ) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 253,021,871 coins. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bluzelle Coin Trading

Bluzelle can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

