BOMB (BOMB) Achieves Market Cap of $707,927.91

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. BOMB has a market capitalization of $707,927.91 and $98,230.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BOMB has traded 11% higher against the dollar. One BOMB token can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00002857 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,023.12 or 0.99720490 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007507 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00019690 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000145 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00013162 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000225 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 915,190 tokens and its circulating supply is 914,402 tokens. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

