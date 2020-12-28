BOMB Trading Up 11% Over Last Week (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 28th. BOMB has a total market cap of $707,927.91 and approximately $98,230.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BOMB has traded 11% higher against the dollar. One BOMB token can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00002857 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,023.12 or 0.99720490 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007507 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00019690 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000145 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00013162 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000225 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 21st, 2016. BOMB's total supply is 915,190 tokens and its circulating supply is 914,402 tokens. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. BOMB's official website is bombtoken.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

