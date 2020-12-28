Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) will report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Bonanza Creek Energy reported earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $5.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.34). Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%.

BCEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bonanza Creek Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCEI. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,985,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,240,000 after acquiring an additional 474,678 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,343,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,914,000 after acquiring an additional 36,122 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 225.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 269,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 186,443 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 181.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 134,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $3,244,000. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.59. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $420.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.

