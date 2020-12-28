Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Shares Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,434 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,667 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Boston Private Financial were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BPFH. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the third quarter worth $57,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 13,652 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BPFH. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

Shares of BPFH stock opened at $8.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $676.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $13.08.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.28 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

