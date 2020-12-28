botXcoin (BOTX) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, botXcoin has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One botXcoin token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and P2PB2B. botXcoin has a total market capitalization of $230.32 million and approximately $183.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00022613 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00131094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.95 or 0.00627886 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00167499 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.44 or 0.00323032 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00058351 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00016781 BTC.

About botXcoin

botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 tokens. The official website for botXcoin is botxcoin.com. botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog.

Buying and Selling botXcoin

botXcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire botXcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase botXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

