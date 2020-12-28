Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.76

Braskem SA ADR (OTCMKTS:BRKMY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 112572 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77.

About Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico segments. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

