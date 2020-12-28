Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Broadstone Net Lease has a payout ratio of 217.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.4%.

BNL stock opened at $19.70 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.11.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.33). Analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

