Brokerages Anticipate AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to Announce $1.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will announce $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. AGCO posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $6.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AGCO.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $1.07. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AGCO from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other AGCO news, Director P George Benson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $186,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,318.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 9,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $834,839.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,317,831.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 244,968 shares of company stock valued at $22,770,653. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,983,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,844 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in AGCO by 40.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,768,000 after buying an additional 366,732 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at $13,202,000. Iszo Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,202,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,435,000 after acquiring an additional 162,359 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $103.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.01. AGCO has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $104.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AGCO (AGCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.