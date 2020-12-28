Brokerages Anticipate Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to Post $0.92 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will post $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. Community Trust Bancorp posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $52.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTBI. Piper Sandler raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTBI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 35,076 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,845,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,148,000 after buying an additional 28,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 15,918 shares during the period. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTBI traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.58. The company had a trading volume of 43,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,963. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $47.01. The firm has a market cap of $669.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

