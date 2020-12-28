Brokerages Anticipate Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.10). Franklin Covey posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $48.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.93 million. Franklin Covey had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 4.75%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FC shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of FC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.44. 1,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,564. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $35.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.72 million, a PE ratio of -32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22.

In other Franklin Covey news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $92,135.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,615 shares in the company, valued at $466,105.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 33.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 144,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 32.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 543.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

