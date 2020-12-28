Brokerages Anticipate GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. GP Strategies posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $115.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.74 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPX shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of GP Strategies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of GP Strategies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of GP Strategies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GP Strategies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NYSE:GPX traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.36. 976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,032. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70. GP Strategies has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $212.12 million, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in GP Strategies by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,654,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,773,000 after buying an additional 181,614 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in GP Strategies by 224.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 430,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 297,699 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in GP Strategies by 454.5% during the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 403,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 330,828 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GP Strategies by 338.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 157,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GP Strategies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management.

